Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 531,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 575,289 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 222,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

