Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7,782.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,234 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ossiam owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $57,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,627. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

