Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in November

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$8.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.50.

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

