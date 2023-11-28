AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

