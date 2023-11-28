AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,623.50 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,571.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,519.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

