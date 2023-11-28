Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Bought by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,146 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 7.03% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $88,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

