Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 3.3% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,248.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 169,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 166,636 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Finally, Oberndorf William E lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

SNOW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,089. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,772 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,283. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

