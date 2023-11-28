Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $15.88 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 5.9% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.70 on Tuesday, reaching $661.85. 922,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,029. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $678.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

