Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 6.1% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.89. 4,445,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average of $237.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $278.69.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,017 shares of company stock worth $53,376,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

