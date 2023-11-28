Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 2.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded down $7.54 on Tuesday, hitting $428.13. 603,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,751. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $437.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.