Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 73.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 294.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 626,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 467,812 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.2% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 354,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. 14,300,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,131,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $10,027,513 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

