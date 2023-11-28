Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises about 1.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MTSI traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. 212,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,822. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.



