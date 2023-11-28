Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.91. 9,962,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,661,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

