Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Roku makes up approximately 0.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $754,974.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,798.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. 9,110,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,469. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

