Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

