Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.6% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $428.33. 438,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $436.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

