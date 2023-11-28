Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.23. 95,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

