Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 19,700 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 2.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 965.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $3,625,913. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

SPLK stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.11. 1,622,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,331. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.70, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

