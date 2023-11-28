Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. 1,372,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,207. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,018 shares of company stock worth $53,350,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

