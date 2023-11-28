Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.71

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 234186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
