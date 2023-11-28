Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.71

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 234186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

