Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Avista worth $67,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 86,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,694. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. Avista’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.