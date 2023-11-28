AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 1,007.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. 38,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

