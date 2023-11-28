Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.24. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
