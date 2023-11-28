Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

