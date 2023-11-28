B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 47,330 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.17% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 28,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,163. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

