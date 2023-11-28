B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,085,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $327,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,619,957 shares in the company, valued at $103,482,853.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $327,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482,853.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

