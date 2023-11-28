B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 248 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after buying an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after acquiring an additional 485,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,764. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

