B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 3,248 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

PWR traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.69. 157,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,675. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

