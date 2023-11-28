B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. 950,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,104. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

