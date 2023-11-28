B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.60 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock remained flat at $81.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 210,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.