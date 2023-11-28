B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.65 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 953,613 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

