B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.82 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,325 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RARE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

