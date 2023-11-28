B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 20,582 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 1,755,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

