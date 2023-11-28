B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 24,948 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM remained flat at $35.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 863,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,557. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $43.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.61.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
