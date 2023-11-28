B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 378 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.60. 43,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,648. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.49 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.47.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

