B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 416 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.34. 22,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $372.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.