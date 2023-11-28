B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 7,920 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

