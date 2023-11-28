B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,156 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IQV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.03. 181,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

