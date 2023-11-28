B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. 602,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,777. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

