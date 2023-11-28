B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Up 3.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 2,263,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,448,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

