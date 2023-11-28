Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $106,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

