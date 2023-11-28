Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $101,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.12. The stock had a trading volume of 333,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

