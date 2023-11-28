Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Charles Schwab worth $302,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 2,337,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,219,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

