Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,013 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $285,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.05. 1,837,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59. The stock has a market cap of $245.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

