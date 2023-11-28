Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,272,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086,205 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $266,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,206,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,404,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

