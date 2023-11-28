Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $135,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $11.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.47. 139,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

