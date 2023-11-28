Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $114.06 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.44. 3,694,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

