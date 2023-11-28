Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $133.15 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,491 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of CarMax worth $133,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 636,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,891. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

