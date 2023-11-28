Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $199.14 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363,325 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $199,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 606,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

