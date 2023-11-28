Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948,267 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $393,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 762,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

